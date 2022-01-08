Irvington shop will collect quilts for kids with 'Gratitude & Giving'

Sewlovelee, a quilt shop in Irvington, plans to repeat the success of its quilts for kids collection effort in 2022.

“The pandemic has had negative effects on people, communities and organizations, that’s for sure,” said Sewlovelee owner Lee Taylor. “But we were blessed in 2021 with amazing customers who kept buying fabric and having us quilt their creations.”

Launched in January 2021, Beyond Ourselves Quilts for Kids ended up collecting more than 50 quilts for children, all made by Sewlovelee customers. The quilt-gathering effort will continue under the new moniker Gratitude & Giving.

Between Jan. 11 and 15, people can sign up for free quilting and fabric. There’s a limit of 10, one for each month from January through October. Those quilters and sewists who simply want to make a quilt and donate it are encouraged to. Each quilt will be featured on Facebook and Instagram, and Sewlovelee will have a show in the fall featuring all the quilts, weather permitting.

A Kilmarnock resident who prefers to remain anonymous won a gift certificate in November, having donated more than one-third of the quilts collected.