A young Spotsylvania man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday outside a home in Oak Grove subdivision in the county, police said.
From Friday to Wednesday, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center requested that emergency patients be taken to another hospital.
A 32-year-old man and his dog both ended up dead following a medical emergency Saturday morning in the Widewater area.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of fatalities.
The project proposal calls for adding lanes to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Fall Hill Avenue.
A man accused of shooting into a Spotsylvania County residence last week had been to the same house three times that morning looking for a man…
Stafford supervisors to weigh resolution against asking about students' preferred pronouns, teaching critical race theory
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors are scheduled Tuesday to take up a resolution that would deny funding to the school division if it is…
Owners Gabe and Wendy Rivera have signed a contract to buy the building on Princess Anne Street they have been renting since 2019 from Battle Creek Construction’s partners.
A Fredericksburg teenager was arrested Saturday following a high-speed pursuit in Stafford during which he drove more than 100 mph on flattene…