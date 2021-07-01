JAX
A Stafford County man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Saturday night on Wellington Lakes Drive in Fredericksburg.
King George facility is demolishing its current plant to make room for a solar powered operation.
Fredericksburg police are reviewing surveillance camera footage and cellphones in an attempt to figure out what led to a shootout earlier this…
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday.
City Manager Tim Baroody said city officials are meeting with high-level VDOT representatives July 1 in an attempt to expedite construction of a median in front of Royal Farms on State Route 3.
Rainbows were everywhere in downtown Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Jacquin Norman Davis was arraigned in Fredericksburg General District Court Tuesday and had a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 10.
Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on Thursday.