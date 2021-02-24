FIRST LADY TOURS

VCU CANCER CENTERRICHMOND—During a visit to a cancer center Wednesday, first lady Jill Biden said health disparities have hurt communities of color “for far too long” and “it’s about time” the country got serious about ending those inequities.

Jill Biden’s visit to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center was her first public trip outside Washington since her husband’s inauguration last month.

Biden praised the work of doctors and researchers at the Massey center, which has been nationally recognized for its work to study the socioeconomic and cultural factors that contribute to disparities in cancer outcomes.

—The Associated Press