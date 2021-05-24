 Skip to main content
JM grad Scott joins Eagles' scouting staff
Scott

Ryan Kerrigan isn’t the only former member of the Washington Football Team to land with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

James Monroe High School graduate Jeff Scott, cut loose by Washington in a front office shakeup, is now a senior pro scout for the Eagles. The team has not formally announced the move, but Scott updated his Linked-In profile to indicate his new position.

Scott, a former quarterback at JM, spent nine seasons with Washington, working his way up from a salary cap intern to pro personnel/advance coordinator. He was fired in January when head coach Ron Rivera reorganized his staff.

