Joey Slye named NFC special teams player of the week

North Stafford High Scohool graduate Joey Slye has been named National Football Conference special teams player of the week by the NFL.

Slye went 4 for on field goals in the Washington Commanders; 32-21 upset of previously unbeaten Philadelphia Monday night. He hit from 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards, marking the second time in his career he made two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game.

Slye's 58-yarder is the longest made field goal by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2011 and was also a career-long.

So far this season, Slye has made 13 of 15 field goal attempts, including 3 of 3 from 50-plus yards.

