JOHNSTON: There are few Clark Griswolds in this world

If it were not for women, there would be no Christmas.

I have said this many times and it is true. Men just don’t like Christmas.

It is not that they object to the religious aspects of the season, it is just all the hoopla that goes along with Christmas that drives men crazy.

Men don’t like decorating. OK, I’m sure there is some woman out there who right now is saying, “You’re crazy! My husband just loves to decorate for the holidays!”

My response to that is, “Let’s give him a lie detector test and see what that reveals.”

There are few Clark Griswolds in this world, men who delight in crawling up on the roof in the dark after a hard day’s work and stringing lights while dangling from the eaves.

It is especially fun when the woman is on the ground below directing his every move like a traffic cop at the intersection of two busy streets.

Now, of course, there are contractors who will string those lights on the roof for you. And they get big bucks to do it. But most men are willing to pay anything to keep from having to climb up that slippery slope with a live extension cord in one hand and a string of lights in the other.

Decorators saw a need and they filled it. But there is one more need that needs to be filled and if somebody wants to start a holiday business, this is it. Men need someone to shop for them at Christmas. If you think they will pay big bucks to keep from going up on that roof, well, they’ll pay even more to have someone do their shopping for them.

Men (at least most of us) despise Christmas shopping. I know that the majority of males have only one person to buy for (the woman buys for everyone else), but when it comes to shopping, one is one too many.

Men don’t have a clue what to buy anybody, especially women. And this is evident on the last few days before Christmas when guys wander around department stores like little lost puppies. It is a pitiful sight.

If there are sales ladies present, you hear, “Would you like that for Christmas?” If there are no sales ladies, there is only confused silence or muttered prayers about “getting me through Christmas.”

The problem here is that women won’t tell men what they want or need. Men will drop hints all year but women, for some crazy reason, feel that men don’t love them if they don’t pick out the perfect present on their own.

It is just the opposite. If you tell your husband what you want for Christmas, he will love you forever (as long as you don’t want something that costs a fortune). Men are clueless when it comes to presents. Worse yet, they hate shopping. A man’s idea of shopping is 1. Call the store to see if they have it and 2. Go get it.

Given those facts, someone (presumably a woman) could make a killing shopping for men at Christmas. I know that it is a service I would subscribe to. Nobody hates Christmas shopping more than me.

Call me a Scrooge is you like. I don’t care. I don’t like Christmas shopping. I’d rather clean septic tanks with a shovel. I am just not a shopper and I don’t have a clue what to buy.

Worse yet, I don’t like wrapping presents. I don’t know how. Presents I wrap look like they have been retrieved from a dumpster. So, any person who starts a shopping business should include wrapping in the deal.

Stores, knowing the average man’s ineptitude, used to wrap gifts for customers. That was great. At least if a guy bought a stupid gift, it came looking good.

Of course, back in those were the good old days there was someone at a service station to pump your gas.

If we could just eliminate decorating and shopping, Christmas wouldn’t be so bad, at least for men. There are aspects of the season that we like, like NFL games on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (gonna be some real fights this year). It is just that decorating and shopping that bugs us.

Women love Christmas. Men just want to live to see the holiday season in the rearview mirror.

Hopefully, I’ll survive until January.