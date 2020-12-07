Deer hunting became legal in the late 1940s, but the number of animals checked in during the 1950s was small. Careful management by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, however, improved populations dramatically.

I remember an afternoon in about 1960, when a man came into my aunt’s store and excitedly told of a deer that had been spotted about a mile away. Several men in the store drove to the spot for a chance to see the unusual sight. I followed on my bicycle, but the deer had gone.

The first live deer I saw was about four years later, when I came across a buck in velvet grazing along a creek on a hot August afternoon. Boy, did I have a story to tell.

By then, the herds in the flatlands were moving west and the animals in the mountains were moving east. By the 1970s, seeing a deer had become a common sight.

Now, there are estimated to be more than 900,000 deer in Virginia. These animals have adapted so well that they feed in yards and gardens and have in many cases become a nuisance.

They have become so plentiful that a hunter can kill almost as many as he wants if he buys extra tags. And there are so many deer that venison is the main source of meat for some families.