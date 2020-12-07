Venison is the main source of meat for the families of two hunters I know.
I know what you’re thinking. These are backwoods people with no education who must live off the land to survive.
Not so. One is a state government worker and the other is a preacher who pastors a rather large church. Both can afford to buy meat at the store, but they choose not to. They would rather hunt.
Both men process their own venison, so, except for the price of a hunting license and a bullet, the meat is free.
And with deer being as plentiful as they are, there is plenty of meat on the hoof running around out there in the woods, fields and even backyards.
Forty years ago, it was estimated that there were more deer in Virginia than when Jamestown was settled. Now, there may be five times as many as in 1619.
According to historical accounts, when the first Englishmen settled along the James River much of Virginia—and the entire East Coast—was a vast forest with only a few cleared areas.
Big woods do not make great habitat for deer. Big trees may provide cover, but there are few saplings with buds for food. There are many more food sources in cleared areas.
Given this fact, one would assume that the deer population would have risen dramatically when settlers began to clear the forests, but that wasn’t the case.
Small fields were for growing crops to keep the settlers alive and when deer and other animals attempted to take some of the harvest, they were met with guns. A dead deer eliminated crop destruction and provided fresh meat for the table and hide for leather.
It took less than 50 years to all but eliminate some 50 million bison from the American plains. Virginians began killing deer in 1619, and by the late 1800s, these animals were all but wiped out in most parts of the state. In those days, every cultivatable acre of land—even in the Blue Ridge Mountains—had been cleared and any animal that destroyed crops was killed.
By the time modern game laws were enacted in the first half of the 20th century, small deer populations still existed, but there are few records of anyone so much as spotting one in the Piedmont. By 1930, it was estimated that only about 25,000 animals were left in the entire state.
The deer comeback in this area really began when the farms and orchards of the Blue Ridge Mountains became the forests of the Shenandoah National Park in the 1930s.
Breeding stock was reintroduced in the mountains and in the flatlands of counties like Culpeper. My great uncle often recounted watching a trailer load of deer being unloaded in the Richardsville area back in the 1940s. Here, among the pine pulp forests, they would have a chance.
Deer hunting became legal in the late 1940s, but the number of animals checked in during the 1950s was small. Careful management by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, however, improved populations dramatically.
I remember an afternoon in about 1960, when a man came into my aunt’s store and excitedly told of a deer that had been spotted about a mile away. Several men in the store drove to the spot for a chance to see the unusual sight. I followed on my bicycle, but the deer had gone.
The first live deer I saw was about four years later, when I came across a buck in velvet grazing along a creek on a hot August afternoon. Boy, did I have a story to tell.
By then, the herds in the flatlands were moving west and the animals in the mountains were moving east. By the 1970s, seeing a deer had become a common sight.
Now, there are estimated to be more than 900,000 deer in Virginia. These animals have adapted so well that they feed in yards and gardens and have in many cases become a nuisance.
They have become so plentiful that a hunter can kill almost as many as he wants if he buys extra tags. And there are so many deer that venison is the main source of meat for some families.
In 1900, most deer in Virginia were confined to areas like the Appalachian Mountains and the Great Dismal Swamp area. Now they are everywhere, even in the cities.
Good management by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is the reason and hunting license revenue pays the bills.
So don’t be so quick to bad- mouth hunters. They fund game management and they keep the deer population in check.
And most eat what they kill.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com
