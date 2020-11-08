Jubilant Flames revel in upset win over Hokies

BLACKSBURG—The Liberty University football team entered Saturday as a nationally ranked squad with a road win over an ACC foe already on its 2020 résumé.

But No. 25 Liberty is in just its second season as an FBS program.

So the jubilant Flames reveled in their thrilling 38–35 upset win at Virginia Tech.

“To me, over the last 20 years … Virginia Tech is a top 25 program in the nation,” Liberty second-year coach Hugh Freeze said on a postgame video conference. “Believing that, and knowing the type of players they have, for us to come to their place in Year 2 of our full FBS membership, I don’t know that I can really put into words, really, how big it can be.

“It’s an in-state, Power Five team; that affects recruiting. And obviously I have great respect for Coach [Justin] Fuente. … For us to do it this soon in our journey here is pretty special.”

Former Penn State place-kicker Alex Barbir made a 51-yard field goal to give the Flames a 38–35 lead with one second left.

“Everyone [was] … in question of whether we actually are a good team,” Barbir said. “Then we come out with a win.

“It’s insane. I’ve been crying so much.”