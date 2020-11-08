Jubilant Flames revel in upset win over Hokies

BLACKSBURG—The Liberty University football team entered Saturday as a nationally ranked squad with a road win over an ACC foe already on its 2020 résumé.
But No. 25 Liberty is in just its second season as an FBS program.
So the jubilant Flames reveled in their thrilling 38–35 upset win at Virginia Tech.
“To me, over the last 20 years … Virginia Tech is a top 25 program in the nation,” Liberty second-year coach Hugh Freeze said on a postgame video conference. “Believing that, and knowing the type of players they have, for us to come to their place in Year 2 of our full FBS membership, I don’t know that I can really put into words, really, how big it can be.
“It’s an in-state, Power Five team; that affects recruiting. And obviously I have great respect for Coach [Justin] Fuente. … For us to do it this soon in our journey here is pretty special.”
Former Penn State place-kicker Alex Barbir made a 51-yard field goal to give the Flames a 38–35 lead with one second left.
“Everyone [was] … in question of whether we actually are a good team,” Barbir said. “Then we come out with a win.
“It’s insane. I’ve been crying so much.”
The Flames improved to 7–0.
“It was just so surreal, to be able to run on the field like that after a win,” said linebacker Anthony Butler, a transfer from Charlotte.
It was only the teams’ second meeting. Tech beat then-FCS member Liberty 36–13 in 2016.
“We can’t worry about any logos being older than our logos,” said Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, an Auburn transfer who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.
“They’re a really good football team. … We wanted to go out there and prove that we are just as good.”
Liberty, which won at Syracuse last month, was a big underdog Saturday.
“I just know that sitting here today, there’s none bigger,” Freeze said of Saturday’s win. “And there’s none bigger for our kids and our program and our administration.
“To come play the big-boy team … I just couldn’t be prouder of the way our kids competed.”
Maine transfer Joshua Mack ran for 90 yards.
“I’ve been thinking about playing a team like V-Tech … since I was a kid,” Mack said. “To be a part of a win, that just means a lot.
“This is a measuring stick for us.”
