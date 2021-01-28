A group of dogs takes in the view while riding in the Old Mill Park parking lot in Fredericksburg on Jan. 21, when the area was graced with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. The respite from winter weather was short-lived. A storm system sliding east across the Carolinas on Wednesday brought frigid temps and even some snow Thursday to some parts of Virginia. More chances of wintery precipitation loom Sunday and Monday.
JUST CRUISIN’ >> A dog day afternoon in Fredericksburg
- PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR
