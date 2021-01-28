 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JUST CRUISIN’ >> A dog day afternoon in Fredericksburg
0 comments

JUST CRUISIN’ >> A dog day afternoon in Fredericksburg

  • 0
Dogs

Dogs take in the view and sunshine while riding in the Old Mill Park parking lot in Fredericksburg on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The end of the week saw temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Cold air is moving into the area this weekend and temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s with a chance for a cold rain on Monday.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

A group of dogs takes in the view while riding in the Old Mill Park parking lot in Fredericksburg on Jan. 21, when the area was graced with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. The respite from winter weather was short-lived. A storm system sliding east across the Carolinas on Wednesday brought frigid temps and even some snow Thursday to some parts of Virginia. More chances of wintery precipitation loom Sunday and Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert