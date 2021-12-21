Justin Anderson signs 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

A COVID-19 flareup helped Justin Anderson get back into the NBA, at least for now.

Anderson, a Westmoreland County native, signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday under the NBA’s hardship exemption. The Cavaliers currently have seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Cavaliers’ game against Atlanta on Sunday was postponed. They are scheduled to visit the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.

Anderson, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, was averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 11 games for the G League’s Fort Wayne (Ind.) Mad Antz at the time of his signing.

He also played on USA Basketball’s World Cup qualifying team last month.

He was the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has played 226 career NBA games for Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn, averaging 5.2 points per game.