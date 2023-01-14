 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kash

Kash

Meet Kash! This gorgeous gray tabby is equal parts playful and cuddly. Wear him out with a string toy and... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert