KEN PEROTTE: Bass population struggling on lower Rappahannock, but is healthy upstream

First, Happy New Year. Knowing that 2022 was a rough year for many, I wish better times and a better world going forward.

Now, here is interesting local river news. Longtime bass anglers on the tidal Rappahannock recently asked Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources fisheries biologists to share what their electrofishing surveys are showing on the river.

For management purposes, the river is divided into sections. The lower tidal section begins at Port Royal and flows to the Chesapeake Bay. The upper tidal section begins in Port Royal and reaches the fall line in Fredericksburg. The lower tidal section, especially between Port Royal and Leedstown used to have excellent bass fishing. Fishing quality eroded along with the habitat. Anglers asked for and received multiple stocking of fingerling bass. Results were not impressive.

Bruce Lee, a Caroline County resident, asked for the presentation. Lee says he left with a sense that the tidal Rappahannock is “two very different rivers.”

Fisheries biologist John Odenkirk provided me recent electrofishing “catch per unit of effort” numbers. Basically, that’s an average of how many fish you catch (classified as adult or juvenile) over an hour. Results for the river from Port Royal to Fredericksburg are “fantastic,” he says, “better than I’ve ever seen it.”

The CPUE for that section is about 60 big bass an hour and Odenkirk says the recent numbers are often showing better than many Potomac River tributaries. “And the Potomac has been good,” Odenkirk says.

“If the habitat is there, the fish should be too.”

Lee said the numbers reported below Port Royal pale in comparison — an average of about 21 big fish per hour over the last two years.

Now, some people (like me) might wonder if fish previously stocked downstream migrated toward Fredericksburg and better habitat. Odenkirk says that’s unlikely. The stocked fish had unique genetic markers, something better than micro tags, he explains. None of the fish tested had these markers. Neither did they catch any fish with physical tags.

A bass tagging project to assess movement and tributary populations began in 2022. Electrofishing samples showed a strong year 2022 class of fingerling bass in the lower Rappahannock. Biologists will be tracking to see how these young fish fare.

For now, though, we may be smack in the middle of the good old days for largemouth bass fishing on the river just below Fredericksburg.

One thing is certain. Rivers are dynamic, living systems. A host of conditions contribute to some species thriving and other species struggling. We’ll try to keep up with this as new information develops.

Iguana land

If someone said to me 30 years ago, “Ken, someday you’re going to South Florida just before Christmas and you’ll use high-powered air rifles to shoot huge green iguanas everywhere from construction sites to city parks,” I can’t imagine how I may have responded.

But there I was, toting a Gamo Swarm air rifle from Dec. 15-17 from Boca Raton to just north of Miami Beach, trying to tuck .22 caliber hunting pellets into or near the aspirin-sized brain of invasive, pervasive, destructive reptiles.

Iguana infestation grew from the exotic species “aquarium trade.” People bought iguanas later finding out their pets grow several feet long. They released the iguanas, thinking they were doing something humane. The reptiles flourished. Females can lay anywhere from a dozen to 80 or so eggs twice a year, depending on their size. The iguanas became something akin to a worst plague of groundhogs, suburban vegetation-eating deer, and scat depositing and water-contaminating geese. They dig 70-80—foot interconnecting tunnels, damaging infrastructure, eroding and collapsing sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks. Their droppings contaminate docks, moored boats, seawalls, porches, decks, pool platforms and inside swimming pools.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission in April 2021 finally classified the green iguana as a prohibited species, meaning people could no longer get new ones as pets and the reptiles can, and should, be humanely killed anywhere in the state.

Iguana hunters can take the lizards from public lands managed by the FWC without a permit. The FWC also encourages private properties to remove green iguanas.

Our party primarily shot the new Gamo Swarm Magnum and Bone Collector (Gen3i) rifles, plus the lighter pneumatic pre-charged Arrow rifle. It was a bit surreal at times, strolling greenspaces between backyards and canals or down busy suburban and urban streets and parks with rifles. Motorists and homeowners don’t readily know what you’re up to, so detailed phone calls with local law enforcement are vital before strolling with that rifle.

Our iguana expedition leader was Harold Rondan of Iguana Lifestyles LLC, a pest control company specializing in iguanas.

I hazard to call it “hunting,” but it does require shooting skill, some stealth and absolute adherence to safety principles since you’re shooting near homes, vehicles and people.

“Those iguanas are used to seeing people all day. Mostly, people ignore them, acting like they aren’t even there. We need to do that when we’re carrying a rifle,” explains Rondan. “Don’t slow down. Don’t look at the iguana or make eye contact.”

Once you get within range, try to find something on which to rest your rifle, or a palm tree or street light to lean into. Set your crosshairs and shoot.

We had challenging weather. Iguanas like warm, sunny days. An emerging cold front kept many of them in the trees. In a way, it was a bit like squirrel hunting. We maybe shot close to 100 between all of us, nothing remotely denting the population.

Iguanas can grow long — 6 feet or better — and sport a long, whiplike, horizontally striped tail that makes up about half that body length. While most female and younger green iguanas remain green, larger males engaged in a relentless late fall and early winter rut not unlike white-tailed deer, can turn brown/bronze or a vivid orange. The big ones, often glowingly bright, are easily spotted.

“Green iguanas were originally bred as a food species in Central America,” Rondan explains and are occasionally referred to as “chicken of the trees.” With a little culinary skill, you can transform them into flavorful dishes, especially those that emphasize braising and Latin American spices.