KEN PERROTTE: Bealeton's Bradley hopes to reel in Bassmaster event title

“I’ve learned a lot about fishing down here in the spring over the last few years. I’m not in the habit of catching those 7-pound-plus fish down here, but I know it can happen on any cast. Same with a double-digit fish.”

The full field competes May 13 and 14 before the boater/pro side is cut to the top 10 anglers for “Championship Saturday” on May 15. The co-angler champion will be crowned after the Day 2 weigh-in. Daily takeoffs from Osborne Park & Boat Landing begin at 6 a.m. Weigh-ins for the first two days take place at the Landing at 2 p.m. The Day 3 big event weigh-in is set to be held at the Bass Pro Shops in Ashland at 3 p.m. Coverage of the event will be available at Bassmaster.com.

‘Guesstimating’ Success

In comments for bassmaster.com, Deale, Md., pro Bryan Schmitt said he thinks 15 to 16 pounds of fish a day will help someone make the top 10.

“If there’s not a big storm system and the water color stays good, I would say that 15 to 16 pounds a day will make the Top 10,” Schmitt said. “It would not surprise me if the winner had right around 60. There are some absolute giants in there now—7-, 8-, 9-pounders—and if you can trick one or two of those a day, all of a sudden, it’s a really good day.”