KEN PERROTTE: Department of Wildlife Resources tackles regulations

THE BOARD of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently met (largely remotely) and heard initial details from a public comment period about wildlife regulations plus reports from committees monitoring the agency’s program.

One caller expressed concern over new access permits for DWR-managed boat ramps, complaining access had always been free, Fees are an inconvenience for people who may visit him and want to use the river.

Ryan Brown, DWR director, pointed out waivers are available for certain user groups and that access fees only apply to department-owned ramps.

I would add, access was never free. People who bought boat registrations and hunting and fishing licenses paid for boat ramps and their maintenance.

Kirby Burch of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance, a regular at DWR meetings, spoke briefly. His statement seemed partly related to a Virginia General Assembly bill that will allow motorists to stop along public roadways to try to retrieve “companion animals.” That bill advanced in subcommittee Monday on a 10-0 vote.