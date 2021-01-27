KEN PERROTTE: Department of Wildlife Resources tackles regulations

THE BOARD of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently met (largely remotely) and heard initial details from a public comment period about wildlife regulations plus reports from committees monitoring the agency’s program.
One caller expressed concern over new access permits for DWR-managed boat ramps, complaining access had always been free, Fees are an inconvenience for people who may visit him and want to use the river.
Ryan Brown, DWR director, pointed out waivers are available for certain user groups and that access fees only apply to department-owned ramps.
I would add, access was never free. People who bought boat registrations and hunting and fishing licenses paid for boat ramps and their maintenance.
Kirby Burch of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance, a regular at DWR meetings, spoke briefly. His statement seemed partly related to a Virginia General Assembly bill that will allow motorists to stop along public roadways to try to retrieve “companion animals.” That bill advanced in subcommittee Monday on a 10-0 vote.
Judge Charlton, representing The Old Dominion Property Rights Alliance, submitted an opposing, written comment to DWR’s Board. He wrote, “…not only does 18.2-136 (a Virginia statute) give dog hunters permission to go on anyone’s private property but this new bill may give them the legal right to use any state right-of-way, which we all pay for, for their ‘emergencies.’ There is a big difference between an animal that is internationally released and one that gets out by mistake.”
Charlton told me, “Virginians have never received tickets for pulling over to rescue an animal in danger.”
Birch said people who hunt with dogs line the roads to prevent traffic accidents and the dogs they love from being killed or injured. He said, “We are the most visible hunters and, by the statistics I would suggest we are the most law-abiding.” He added that his organization actively promotes landowner relations and doesn’t “hide behind a code of ethics.”
That segued nicely to Gray Anderson, DWR’s Wildlife Division chief, who summarized public comments received as part of the hunting and trapping regulations process. In all, 1,722 people offered 2,038 comments, most using the online form.
Anderson said the staff was “neck deep” in looking at comments. About 350 of the comments were related to “dog issues,” mainly hunting deer with dogs. He cited three emerging issues: Sunday hunting on public land, the impact of lead on wildlife species and predator killing contests, such as coyote trapping competitions.
Anderson said some Wildlife and Boat Committee members also asked for a more detailed look at all-day spring turkey hunting, all season long. This has long been controversial due to potential impacts on nesting hen turkeys. Another request was for muzzleloader hunters to be able to hunt bear throughout the two-week early season.
Board Chairman John Daniel, II l suggested the board discuss the dog-deer issue in closed session, citing possible legal issues. Brown said some aspects of interplay of board authorities related to hunting with dogs and code provisions are beyond the board’s authority (or) could not be modified by the board.
Brown explained the most notable example is the “Right to Retrieve” (fox and coon hunters going on another person’s posted property to retrieve dogs) in Title 18.2-136, but added other examples exist in Title 29.1, which governs DWR management.
Board members also received updates on Law Enforcement Division priorities, reviewed a detailed Wildlife Viewing Plan and approved staff recommendations for 2021-22 migratory bird seasons. These now go out for public comment before final board action.
A budget review showed DWR in good shape in terms of revenue and that 25 percent of Virginia license purchasers in 2020 were newcomers to hunting. Holding on to these new customers is expected to be the biggest challenge.
Norman Gets Top NWTF Honor
The National Wild Turkey Federation honored retired DWR wild turkey biologist Gary Norman at the meeting. Cully McCurdy, NWTF’s biologist for Virginia and West Virginia, presented Norman the Wayne Bailey Lifetime Achievement Award.
This prestigious award is usually bestowed at the federation’s national convention in Nashville. It is a shame Norman, who retired last year, could not be recognized and take a deserved bow in front of several thousand people as they applauded his lifetime of dedication. Norman accepted the award, mostly acknowledging contributions of other pioneers in wild turkey restoration.
Over the years, I found Norman a stalwart proponent for managing and safeguarding the wild turkey as a natural resource. I hope those who follow him rely on his occasional counsel as decisions about that resource are considered.
Norman won other NWTF awards over the years, but he is only the second person to ever be recognized with NWTF’s Henry S. Mosby Award, annually honoring distinguished achievement in turkey research and management, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ken Perrotte: