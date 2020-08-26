KEN PERROTTE: Safety first should be the first rule of hunting

A “Hunting Incident Report” prepared by the Virginia Hunter Education program about 2019-20 firearms incidents was sent this week to hunting education instructors around the commonwealth.
There is good news among the bad news and the many examples of irresponsible behavior.
For one, just a single incident among the 20 reported shootings resulted in a fatality. A 54-year-old Surry County man was getting into his ladder stand when his muzzleloader discharged, striking him in the right leg.
Shootings are wholly avoidable if hunters simply follow the basic rules of firearms safety.
For example, one of the most important rules is to “know your target and what’s beyond your target.” Yet, as we’ve noted often in this column, hunters engaged in drive hunts where people and deer or rabbits (and often dogs) are moving can easily forget this basic rule as they swing their rifle or shotguns while firing at moving targets. They lose situational awareness and become focused only on that fast-fleeing piece of brown fur, oblivious to other hunter in the field of fire.
Several such incidents occurred during events with multiple hunters.
With dove season approaching in a week, I would add that taking low shots at birds over a field also results in peppering fellow shooters. A good rule of thumb is to not fire at birds presenting a shot angle of less than 40 degrees. Fellow hunters can call out, “Low bird,” as a warning to others. All shooters in the field should be wearing impact resistant shooting glasses. One pellet can blind you.
A couple of incidents saw hunters shoot themselves in the foot. One case involved an 11-year-old boy blasting his foot with both barrels of a double-barreled shotgun. Another came as a hunter’s rifle discharged as he moved from one platform to another in an elevated stand. The safeties were not engaged on the firearms.
Two hunters said they fired at things they thought looked like turkey parts. It seems unfathomable that a person would shoot at a turkey’s tail feathers without seeing the head.
Fingers never belong on triggers and safeties should never be disengaged until a hunter clearly identifies the target, has it in sight and is ready to shoot. It is such common sense.
Tree Stand Accident
Accidents involving tree stands were down last year. Only nine were reported and no one died. We continually stress the importance of tree stand safety, especially using a “fall arrest” system – something that keeps you from hurtling all the way to the ground should you slip or have an equipment failure.
In each incident last year, no fall arrest system was used. Some hunters were wearing safety harnesses, but they were not attached to the tree, rendering them just another fashion accessory instead of a vital piece of equipment.
Here are a few examples of the reasons for tree stand accidents:
-A ladder stand collapsed because it wasn’t braced to the tree;
-Ratchet straps used to hold stands or climbing sticks to a tree broke. (These must be inspected annually and changed often);
-Retention pins coming free from climbing stands causing them to detach from the tree;
-And simple missteps and slips by hunters while their safety straps were not attached to the tree.
Almost all are preventable, but we hunters sometimes get lazy, careless, a little too sure of our own abilities. I have had some close moments, including some when my safety harness was attached.
There have also been times when invited to another person’s property that I declined an invitation to get into a stand that looked poorly secured to a tree. Safety first, please.
Footgear Woes
Online sales of outdoors gear and equipment, and just about everything else, are soaring this year with so many brick-and-mortar retailers cramped in terms of their operations. One friend’s recent tale of woe is worthy of sharing as it might save someone hundreds of dollars when a purchase goes awry.
Clothing, especially footwear, is a challenge to buy online. One company’s “large” hunting jacket might fit like another company’s medium. Some pants might have inseams so long that major alterations are needed.
In footwear, there is almost no wiggle room. My friend ordered a pair of expensive, insulated hunting boots for about $370, directly from the manufacturer. Like many people who get a boot this way, he tried them on upon receiving them and found they were not quite right but might be okay after wearing them a little.
He did this under the assumption that the boots were exchangeable or refundable within 30 days if they did not fit. He was wrong.
He pulled off the tags and wore them outdoors, walking miles to see if they would adapt better to his foot. It didn’t work and he tried to return them. “Sorry,” was the response.
The company talks up the 30-day return window in the big print, but the fine print tells you to try on the boots indoors and with the socks you intend to wear before wearing them outside: “Once the tags are removed and the shoes worn outside, they will not be accepted for a return for fit. Fit is generally not considered a warranty defect…”
Over my outdoors writing career, I’ve tested and reviewed myriad hunting boots and waders. I learned early that things such as the location and height of arch supports, the relative stiffness, tight or loose fit of the product were all over the board.
Some boots fit like the proverbial glove; others were unwearable and unreviewable. All were the same size. Boots that did not show immediate hope of fitting nicely were returned.
I learned that some companies offer impeccable, no-quibbling warranties while others have so many qualifiers in the fine print that the warranties are not worth squat. The real lesson is that you probably should not buy footgear or any other expensive outdoor apparel without first trying it on.
Ken Perrotte:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!