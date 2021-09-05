On Sept. 29, Kenmore in Fredericksburg is offering students ages 5–12 a chance to peek at the lives of the Lewis family at Kenmore in 1775. Participants will look at similarities and differences in how 18th-century people lived compared to us today, and how they cooked, dressed and played. The hourlong program will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per student and $5 per parent attendee, plus processing fee. Advanced purchase is required, as space is limited. Visit kenmore.org or call 540/370-0732, ext. 11.