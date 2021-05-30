Koda
My name is Koda, I am 16 months old, weigh 100#! I am usually a happy boy and am very... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
- Updated
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
The 52-year-old woman was crossing the travel lanes at 4:32 a.m. in the area of Altoona Drive when she was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord.
A Fredericksburg man was ordered Monday to serve six months in jail for a reckless driving conviction stemming from a Spotsylvania County woma…
The victim was shot three times in the chest for reasons that have not come out in court hearings or records.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A woman whose 2-month-old son was found dead last year after emergency workers responded to her reported overdose in Fredericksburg has been c…
A Stafford man whose motorcycle was involved in an accident in North Stafford Thursday afternoon has died.
I am so grateful to God for the gift of this amazing animal. And while my doggy mother’s heart thinks she was the best, I know that she was just one of many incredible creatures.
The case against a man who was arrested after he smashed his scooter through a car window on the Falmouth Bridge during one of the early prote…
A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl three different times on the same day was ordered Monday to serve 30 years in prison.