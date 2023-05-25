Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday's game

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights 4, Stars 0: Jonathan Marchessault scored the first of three quick goals for Vegas, an early onslaught that knocked Jake Oettinger out of the game after captain Jamie Benn had already been ejected, and Vegas went on for a the shutout Game 3 win that has them within one victory of reaching another Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill stopped 33 shots in his second shutout this postseason. Ivan Barbashev scored on a power play and had two assists. William Carrier's backhander made it 3–0 with 12:50 left in the first period, and Alex Pietrangelo's goal midway through the second period capped the Stars' onslaught.

After four consecutive comeback victories in these playoffs, including two overtime wins at home to start the Western Conference final, the Golden Knights were in control all of the way in this one to take a 3–0 series lead.

— The Associated Press