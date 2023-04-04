ORIOLES 2, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the face by a pitch against Baltimore.

Smith, a left-handed batter, was struck on the right side of his face by a slider from Danny Coulombe. Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo homered for the Orioles, and Tyler Wells provided a lift with five hitless innings in relief.

Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish exited with a bruised foot after he was struck by Jonah Heim’s line drive in the second. Coulombe (1-0) then got four outs before Wells entered. Felix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Texas' only hit was a second-inning single by Josh Jung.