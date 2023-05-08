On Wednesday, members of the Virginia division of Law Enforcement United will mark Police Week by starting a 244-mile trek on bicycles from Chesapeake to Washington.

The yearly ride, named “The Road to Hope,” is the group’s main fundraiser. The group was founded in 2009 by law enforcement officers, family members of fallen officers, and supporters who work to honor the fallen and remember survivors. The organization is 100% volunteer driven, with no members receiving a salary.

Each group member has a fundraising goal that must be met to participate in the event: Each rider must raise $1,750 and each support member must raise $1,000.

The organization, which started as a group of 120, has branched off into five divisions and has raised $9 million. Divisions are the New Jersey, which starts in Atlantic City; Pennsylvania, which starts in Reading; the Tough Ride, starting in Roanoke; the Ruff Ride, starting in Cumberland, Maryland; and the Virginia Division. The Ruff Ride is a mountain bike route that honors canines killed in the line of duty. The five divisions will join in Northern Virginia and ride into D.C. as one group of 400 riders.

The Virginia Division will ride into the Fredericksburg region lead by Team Fredericksburg, which has been a part of the organization from its conception. Team Fredericksburg comprises 23 members — 17 riders and six support members. Officers from the Fredericksburg Police Department, the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the University of Mary Washington Police Department, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, and the State Department are on the team. Deputy Sheila Jones of the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office is the president of the Virginia Division, which consists of 300 members coming from Virginia, Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Florida, New York and California.

On the first day, the Virginia Division will cycle 105.8 miles in 11 hours. The second day’s trip is 84.8 miles, and the last day’s ride is 54.3 miles. Riders will take breaks every hour or so, when the support team will provide riders with snacks and drinks. Many of the provisions are donated by the community through collections organized by participating law enforcement agencies.

Each member of the organization will carry a bracelet to honor an officer who has died in the line of duty in 2021 and 2022. Each member of Team Fredericksburg has a fallen officer who they personally ride to remember, as well. Some ride in remembrance of Officer Todd Bahr, who was killed in the line of duty in Fredericksburg in 2008. Other riders ride in the memory of officers they worked with, including deputies Bryan Berger and Dean Riding of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, and Trooper Lucas Dowell.

Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Lussier and city Police Capt. Rashawn Cowles lead Team Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg Sheriff Scott Foster, who will participate in the ride for the third time this year, says he became involved with the organization to honor fallen officers and to bring attention to the risk each officer takes to protect others.

Lt. Jason Dring, also of the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, said he was inspired to join after being in the honor guard and watching all the riders and vehicles from so many agencies unite to honor the fallen.

Fredericksburg Police Department Capt. Betsy Mason rides to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to support the families left behind.

“LEU is a great organization that donates money to support programs for the survivors, and I cannot think of anything more rewarding than to contribute to that cause,” she said. “It is the least I can do to keep their memory alive.”

Families of fallen officers will meet each rider at the arrival ceremony. Each rider and support member will seek out the family of the officer on their bracelet and present them with a flag and the bracelet.

Law Enforcement United supports Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) the officer Down Memorial Page and the Spirit of Blue. Learn more about Law Enforcement United at leunited-va.org.