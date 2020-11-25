Lee Enterprises promotes FLS publisher Lachniet to vice president

Free Lance–Star Publisher Dale Lachniet was promoted Wednesday to vice president of finance–corporate controller for Lee Enterprises, the newspaper chain that purchased the Fredericksburg-based newspaper earlier this year.

Lachniet moved to Fredericksburg in 2016 as publisher for The Free Lance–Star after Berkshire Hathaway Media bought the newspaper. He later served as group publisher for BH Media and Lee of the Culpeper Star–Exponent, The Press of Atlantic City Press and other newspapers. Prior to that, he served as vice president and divisional controller for the publishing division of Media General.

“Dale is a phenomenal leader with extensive financial experience and a proven track record of acquisition integration,” Lee Chief Financial Officer Timothy R. Millage said in a statement announcing the move.

Lachniet called his work in Fredericksburg and Culpeper “the highlight of my 25-plus-year career in newspapers.” He will assume his new post Dec. 1, but said he will continue to work from Fredericksburg for the time being.

“I will miss working directly with such a great team in Fredericksburg and Culpeper and the many readers and businesses owners that I have had the pleasure to meet and get to know,” he said. “But I am excited about the opportunity to take on a leadership role at Lee Enterprises as we continue to be the leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 77 U.S. markets and communities in both print and digital formats.”