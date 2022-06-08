LETTER: Businesses should be transparent about fees

We all know the cost of everything—food, gas, housing, medical care etc.—is going skyward. Small businesses have struggled during the pandemic to stay afloat, while some sank the last two years.

Consumers, who tried supporting small local businesses during those rough times, now face another financial tactic—in many cases unannounced by these same businesses—that increases consumer costs. It is called a transaction fee for the convenience of using a credit or debit card instead of carrying cash to purchase a meal or purchase goods and services.

Normally these transaction fees are factored into the overall cost and buried in the bill. However, now theses fees are front and center.

I went to a Culpeper restaurant for a dinner. My bill was $18.37, which included the 11.3 percent state tax and town meals tax. I handed the server my debit card, but when the receipt arrived back at my table it was in the amount of $19.01. The total added was about 3.5 percent. Now my bill, with taxes and transaction fees, was almost 15 percent above the cost of my meal.

Unfortunately, I was never told about the additional transaction fee or given the opportunity to pay with cash. I have been told by several merchants charging transaction fees is the wave of the future.

If that is the case, then businesses need to reduce their costs that already factored in the transaction fee, and be transparent about the fee to give consumers the option of paying cash before handing over a debit or credit card.

A small antique shop in Greene County clearly posts a sign at the cash register that it charges a 3.95% transaction fee on all credit or debit card purchases. Fair enough. The buyer has been put on notice.

Local businesses shouldn’t blindside those customers who helped them through the pandemic by patronizing these local businesses with an unannounced transaction fee.

W. M. Bunker

Culpeper