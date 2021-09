I fell over the curb at Dollar Tree on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and broke two teeth and split both lips.

A very kind gentleman parked his car and cae to help me up and into the store and asked for kleenex and water because I was bleeding badly. He encouraged me to call 911.

I do not know his name, but there are angels among us and I just want to say thanks.

Juanita Payne

Culpeper