Letter: Politics is a Ponzi scheme

However, whereas the editorial on Feb. 9, 2022, [“GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election”] offers the reasons why the GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election, I just read that the Senate Democrat majority rejects significant chunks of Youngkin’s agenda. They are doing this as a type of filibuster to block key portions of the GOP plan and stop attempts to undo legislation that became law under the previous two years of a majority Democratic legislature.