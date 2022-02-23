Letter: Politics is a Ponzi scheme

Politics is just a Ponzi scheme
Citizen’s vote to select a political party each election year, and constituents become hopeful that those promises pledged throughout debates will actually eventuate from its triumphant party.
However, whereas the editorial on Feb. 9, 2022, [“GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election”] offers the reasons why the GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election, I just read that the Senate Democrat majority rejects significant chunks of Youngkin’s agenda. They are doing this as a type of filibuster to block key portions of the GOP plan and stop attempts to undo legislation that became law under the previous two years of a majority Democratic legislature.
It seems as if every time a contentious crossroad is pivoted, the Democrat and Republican rivalry typifies that Sisyphus-type relationship betwixt the coyote and roadrunner caricatures.
Nevertheless, it’s my opinion that politics is nothing more than a colossal Ponzi scheme!!!
“….MEEP, MEEP …..”
Rick Knight
Henrico