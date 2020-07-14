Entrance to Culpeper's Lenn Park

A replica Civil War cannon and the Confederate battle flag and U.S. flag greet visitors entering Culpeper County's Lenn Park north of Stevensburg.

Upon reading the article in the Sunday, July 12 Star-Exponent, “Culpeper board claims it has ‘no control’ over Confederate flag,” and assuming its accuracy, I felt compelled to respond.

I write to thank the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors for listening. I thank the board members, individually and collectively, for making it perfectly clear to the Black citizens, families and youth of Culpeper County that what we think or feel simply does not matter.

It certainly does not matter as much as the thoughts and feelings of the “silent majority” or the terms of a land donation contract. Our perspective does not matter and is summarily dismissed by returning a parcel of land.

I see this as a missed opportunity at this critical time in our nation’s history to make this truly an “exceptional historical community.”

It is up to us to decide how we—as citizens, residents, taxpayers and voters—choose to respond.

Hortense Hinton-Jackson

Lifetime Culpeper County resident, eighth generation

Culpeper Colonel, 2019

