Liberty and Coastal Carolina bring must-see matchup to Cure Bowl

Willis emerged in his first season as a starter as a bonafide dual-threat signal caller. He has accounted for 30 touchdowns (20 passing and 10 rushing) and is the only quarterback ranked in the top 50 in the nation in rushing yards with 807.

He has plenty of weapons to help him out, with running back Joshua Mack (692 yards and four touchdowns) and five wide receivers who have combined for 1,651 yards and 13 touchdowns (DJ Stubbs, DeMario Douglas, Kevin Shaa, Noah Frith and CJ Yarbrough).

“I’m excited, man. ... We have a deep-rooted rivalry with them,” said Coastal defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was named the Sun Belt defensive player of the year after posting 13.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

Liberty ranks seventh in the nation in total defense and boasts a potent pass rush, with Durrell Johnson and TreShaun Clark leading the way. Johnson has 11 tackles for a loss and eight sacks, while Clark has nine TFLs and 4.5 sacks.

“They’re definitely strong up front. They have some really good guys on the edge that can get in the backfield and cause some disruptions,” said Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall, the Sun Belt offensive player of the year who has thrown for 2,170 yards, 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions. “I’m really confident in our offensive line and what they’re going to do.