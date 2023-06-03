Signature Theatre is continuing its Stephen Sondheim celebration, taking audiences from the fractured fairy-tale world of “Into the Woods” and the serenity of the Japan-set “Pacific Overtures” to the dark, gritty London streets of “Sweeney Todd.”

Staged in the 270-seat Max Theatre, Signature serves up an intimate incarnation of this macabre story, whose folklore roots go back at least 400 years and gained popularity through the Victorian-era penny dreadful serials. Now, the infamous “Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is making his mark at this Arlington theater — and for the fourth time in its history, on Broadway with Josh Groban, and later in 2025 on its recently announced national tour.

Director Sarna Lapine, the niece of longtime Sondheim collaborator James Lapine, wields a strong hand with this full-bodied production. Note to the squeamish: No worries about any blood splattering. Long, shiny strips of fabric are expelled when Sweeney attacks each victim.

“Sweeney Todd” is a tragic story and not everyone will get out of this Victorian melodrama alive. The former barber, who’s back in London after 15 years in prison, is hell-bent on destroying those who have wronged him. On the top of his hit list: Judge Turpin, who coveted his beautiful wife Lucy and banished him on false charges. Now the predatory and seemingly pious man has his eyes on their Johanna, who became his ward.

Reunited with his prized razors and partnered with Mrs. Lovett, his plucky downstairs neighbor, Sweeney begins his quest for bloody vengeance.

This minimalist production, immaculately staged by scenic designer Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, is filled with meaty performances and sumptuous costumes by Robert Perdziola. The 16-piece orchestra, wonderfully led by conductor Jon Kalbfleisch, powers through Sondheim classics from the vigorous opener “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” and the enchanting “Johanna” to the hilariously mad “A Little Priest” and “God, That’s Good” ensemble number — all robustly sung by the 18-member cast.

Broadway actor Nathaniel Stampley ("Paradise Square," “The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess” and “The Color Purple”) offers a more subdued (maybe too subdued), sophisticated portrayal of the maniacal barber. Not a caricature with a “terrific head of hair,” he’s a far cry from Edward Gero’s campy and fun take in Signature’s 2010 show. Calm and brooding, Sweeney takes his time calculating his moves. This is evident during the barber face-off with the flamboyant Italian hotshot Signor Adolfo Pirelli, who’s singing away while Sweeney steadily sharpens his blade.

To offset Sweeney’s sullen personality, Bryonha Marie’s Mrs. Lovett is the life of the party. Marie, another Broadway performer, is a scene-stealer as the kooky meat pie shop owner who also has a thing for Mr. T. Together, Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett concoct a twisted plan to dispose of his victims while giving her struggling business a boost. It’s so much fun to watch her cruise her way through “The Worst Pies in London” and “By the Sea,” in which she envisions their future together.

Simple-minded Tobias Ragg, who audiences first meet peddling Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir, is played with boyish charm by Harrison Smith. “Not While I’m Around,” one of the show’s biggest and most beautiful numbers, is a touching duet between the street urchin and Mrs. Lovett, who has become a maternal figure to him.

Paul Scanlan is terrific as Anthony Hope, the young sailor who rescues Sweeney and brings him to London. His character is so full of goodness and joy that has yet to be shattered by the increasingly dark world around him. The scenes with Anthony and Sweeney are entertaining because of the sharp contrast in personalities. Scanlan is perfectly matched with the luminous Katie Mariko Murray as Johanna. Their rapid-fire duet "Kiss Me" during the first act is where their vocal gifts shine brightest.

Other highlights are Rayanne Gonzales as the Beggar Woman, who pops in and out through the musical with comedic bits; and Christopher Michael Richardson, who brings some flair as the judge’s terrible henchman Beadle Bamford.

With all the incredible talent and artistry (those birdcages!), I can’t help but feel that the musical is a bit underbaked, like a spark is missing. Still, “Sweeney Todd” is a delightfully delicious show to cap off the theater’s yearlong tribute to the late, beloved composer.