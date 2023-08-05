When Americans embraced geographic mobility, abandoned longtime careers and saw their marriages disintegrate, summer neighborhood festivities lost their luster.

That change defines Jamie Day’s début thriller, “The Block Party” (St. Martin’s, $28, 384 pages), in which murder crashes the bash.

On Alton Road in Meadowbrook, Mass., residents live affluent lives. Near dusk at the end of the Memorial Day celebration, screaming sirens signal them that something is wrong.

But the cause is not revealed quickly, as Day backtracks to a full year in the past and begins to introduce the Alton residents, especially five families, their young adult children and a widow.

Among them are a budding alcoholic, two controlling spouses, an adulterer, an Internet exhibitionist, a college dropout, a pill-popping snitch and a climate-change activist. Many harbor secrets so securely that they make CIA agents seem like chronic blabbermouths.

When harsh moments occur during a “friendsgiving” dinner, the threat of simmering violence boils over.

Day invests her characters with rich details about their lives, their foibles and their fraught interactions with each other. And she does so without averting her gaze but also without withholding empathy.

A clever work of crime fiction that proves addictive from the first pages, “The Block Party” also provides a technique that Lucy Foley uses in “The Hunting Party” — Day withholds the identity of the murderers, and the victims, until late in the novel.

The truth arrives with serial shocks. But do not rush to it; take time to savor the captivating journey that Day creates en route to probable thriller stardom.

Centering on the Cold War

The most perilous period of the Cold War — generally defined as the late 1950s and early 1960s — bred the fear and despair that caused schoolchildren to tremble and their teachers to weep.

So it’s no coincidence that the most trenchant spy fiction of that era — such as Paul Vidich’s “An Honorable Man” and John le Carré ’s “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” — centers on that nightmarish era.

Which brings us to Bruce Borgos’ début novel, “The Bitter Past” (Minotaur, $28, 320 pages).

Moving between then and now, it focuses on Sheriff Porter Beck of Lincoln County, Nevada. When Ralph Atterbury, an elderly retired FBI agent, is tortured and murdered, Beck, assisted by federal agent Sana Locke, learns that a current Russian operative is seeking someone sent by the former USSR to the U.S. decades ago.

The 1957 goal: Derail an American plan to test the spread of plutonium and turn it into a plot to kill the 55,000 people who live in Las Vegas. But moral doubts cause the first agent to abandon his mission, resulting in a Russian dispatched years later to hunt down and kill the traitor.

The throng of twists that follow rattle the nerves and shock the brain. And Borgos’ masterful thriller constitutes a warning, one elevated by risk and mitigated by hope.

Sins and scandals

In a gentler era, most Washingtonians — whether old-timers or newcomers — viewed the city’s character as one of civility.

No longer. Political polarization has altered D.C. into a place now better described as callous, crass and cruel.

Northern Virginia author Ellen Crosby vigorously incorporates several characters with such natures in “Blow Up” (Severn House, $31.99, 248 pages), the third entry — and first since 2015 — in her thriller series starring photojournalist Sophie Medina.

Before the novel reaches the midpoint:

Former Secretary of State Quillen O. Russell gives Sophie the few details he can divulge about the murder of her husband, Nick, in Austria;

Russell is cuckolded by his wife, Vicki, and Supreme Court Justice Everett Townsend;

While jogging, Sophie and her friend Jack O’Hara, a Catholic priest, find Townsend collapsed and dying;

The justice’s wife, Diana, rushes the cremation; and

A formerly homeless young man of Sophie’s acquaintance, Javier “Javi” Aguilera, goes missing.

All of which leads the reader to ask fiction’s primary question: “And then what happens?” Answer: A plethora of serpentine, stunning developments.

Crosby, also the author of 12 installments in the Virginia-set Wine Country whodunit mysteries — and a stand-alone novel, “Moscow Nights” — raises the temperature and the pace in the Medina novels.

With an engaging heroine, fully fleshed supporting characters, an intricate plot and a piercing view of the sins, scandals and secrets of Washington, “Blow Up” offers thoughtful, absorbing fiction.