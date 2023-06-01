Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For many years fans of bluegrass music in Fredericksburg have had to travel over 50 miles to see festivals with nationally known acts. The main outlets for these musicians are SiriusXM radio or online stations that play their music. Local Fraternal Order of Eagles member David Limerick has teamed up with the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds to bring the first Bluegrass In The Burg Festival, which starts today and runs through Saturday evening.

“This was put together by myself and Travis Bullock over at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds,” said Limerick. “I do bluegrass shows at the Fredericksburg Eagles a couple times a year so we decided to do a three-day event.”

The festival will allow a limited number of campsites for either campers or tents on the fairgrounds. Camping at festivals is a bluegrass tradition, often with audience members bringing their instruments to jam together after the shows.

“We have hookups there to provide electricity,” said Limerick. “There’s also tent camping available. We will have bathrooms there. They can also bring golf carts in; some of the older people need those to get from their campers to the stage area.”

The musical lineup features a number of nationally known acts, including Junior Sisk and Ramblers Choice on Friday. Sisk has won awards from both the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA). King George’s own Larry Stephenson will headline on Friday night. Stephenson has been a favorite of bluegrass and gospel fans for over 33 years and has just released a new album, “Cast A Lonesome Shadow,” which has received airplay on the SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction station. The festival will wrap up Saturday with two headline groups: Fredericksburg native and national recording act Mark Newton and Cedar Hill from Kentucky.

“We have some local talent with bands from this area,” said Limerick. “We also have some bands from over in the Shenandoah Valley. We’ve got some from Tidewater, Virginia. We’ve got some from the Northern Neck, we’ve got some from the Richmond area. We’ve got some from Northern Virginia, we’ve got them from all over. We’re trying to draw crowds from different areas.”

In addition to the music, there will be vendors and food trucks.

“We have a list of vendors who will be at one of the exhibition buildings at the fairgrounds,” said Limerick. “There will be food trucks with carnival fare food. We’ll have different choices for eating including one guy who does brick oven pizza and we’ll also have ice cream so there’s a wide variety of food there.”

All profits from the event will go to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Charity Foundation. The foundation has supported medical research and grants to local and national organizations.

“The Fredericksburg Eagles donate hundreds of thousands of dollars a year so we’re putting this into our charity fund, helping people in the community,” said Limerick. “Travis Bullock with community outreach does the same thing; they help people in the community. Back when COVID was around the governor closed us for 99 days at the Eagles Club and during that year we donated $304,000. I just came from a conference meeting in Virginia Beach this weekend. So far this year in the state of Virginia the Eagles have donated $1.4 million. It’s been a record year for us so far in the state and locally so we’re doing good.”