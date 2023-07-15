For a novelist to engage in literary experimentation requires initial boldness and enduring resolve.

Rachel Cantor succeeds with energy and empathy in “Half-Life of a Stolen Sister,” in which familial eccentricity abounds, sorrow pervades and time wobbles.

Centered on the three most-revered members of England’s Brontë family and their most-famous novels — Charlotte’s “Jane Eyre,” Emily’s “Wuthering Heights” and Anne’s “Agnes Grey” — Cantor’s third novel brims with insight and intensity.

The two oldest daughters, Maria and Elizabeth, died young; their mother only briefly survived Anne’s birth. Their father, a rector, engaged in good works but suffered financial stress; sole son Brantwell succumbed at 31 to a dissolute past.

As children, Charlotte, Emily and Anne engaged in storytelling, fantasy play and poetry, sisterly pursuits that in adulthood led each to produce beloved classics — but also to ricochet between affinity and animosity.

Cleverly conceived and adroitly accomplished, Cantor’s novel vividly portrays the sisters, whose talents brightened 19th-century literature but whose lights failed in relative youth, with Charlotte dying at 38, Emily at 30 and Anne at 29.

Cantor relies heavily on the historical record but also includes an unusual technique: anachronisms, such as television, dollar stores and airports. Purists would consider them egregious chronological miscues, but the transcendence of time testifies to her courageous creativity.

In historical fiction, place and period must prevail, just as pleasure and pain must alternate. Cantor embraces those literary principles with her trademark humanity, rendered with grace and tenderness, as evident in these two passages:

In the first, Charlotte exults in talking to her unborn child about her fictional, somewhat late-in-life husband, Mr. Fivepenny:

“Our life is peaceful, except when I make your father laugh, as his laughter blooms, shaking pictures from the wall and threatening the crockery.”

In the second, the widower mourns her death and that of their child:

“I think all her life she wanted only this: to let her words go and simply be in another’s arms. She had no words in the end, just a shuddering into my chest, my heart. … I’ll miss her more than I can say.”

As will everyone who spends time and thought with this inspired and singular triumph.