With most books, you won’t see a diagnostic question to determine if the story is right for you, but “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain is different.

Here’s the question: Do you like sad music? As in, when you hear something like the “Moonlight Sonata,” “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, or the soundtrack from “Garden State,” do you feel a gripping, physical sensation in the region of your heart?

If so, then you might be a bittersweet type. This is also known as the melancholic type, a word first used by Aristotle to describe one of the four main personalities and that has been resurrected by modern personality psychologists. Though melancholics find joy in sad music, they’re not to be confused with depressives. They also can feel intense pangs when witnessing beauty, have a wistful awareness of the passing of time, and often experience feelings such as longing and poignancy.

Cain has created a niche for herself in extolling the virtues of traits that tend to be undervalued by society. In “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking,” she turned the popular wisdom that being a talkative, outgoing person is always preferable to being the sort who sits back and listens, or who is happier being alone, on its ear. As an introvert and a teacher who was always told to tailor lessons to be physically active and group-oriented because “that’s how kids are today,” I found “Quiet” to be both a relief and a validation that we aren’t all cut form the same cheery cloth, nor should we feel as though we should be.

Cain posits that our tendency to love those things that are both sad and beautiful at the same time is a manifestation of a deep, maybe spiritual, longing for a more perfect world, one that we get glimpses of occasionally in a particularly perfect song or beautiful view.

She considers the beliefs of various religions and people on sorrow and longing, from Sufism to C.S. Lewis. She augments her own analysis with conversations with experts in various fields, visits to conventions, and the experiences of real people.

For those of us who are both analytical and emotional, the book has some powerful insights related to everything from careers to death itself. It’s not intended as a therapeutical manual in any way. Nevertheless, sometimes one phrase or idea can make all the difference.