After anxiously awaiting the third book in Ann Cleeves’ Two Rivers series, I am pleased to say it did not disappoint. As do all of her books, “The Raging Storm” kept me riveted to the pages.

Detective Inspector Matthew Venn is still struggling to adjust to living and working in the area where he grew up and from which he fled after separating from the church community known as The Brotherhood. Even when he is called to a nearby village, Greystone, unpleasant memories haunt him as much as the howling storm clouding his judgement and causing him discomfort.

When the town’s lifeboat heads out in response to an apparently false call for help, the crew finds the body of Jem Rosco, a local celebrity and legendary sailor who had just reappeared in town. Venn reluctantly starts an investigation only to find another body, and to realize everyone, including him and his staff, is in danger.

I am a big fan of all three of Cleeves’ mystery series: “Vera,” “Shetland” and now “Three Rivers.” All of the characters are wonderfully drawn and come to life on the pages, with the rugged landscape of the English coast of North Devon taking its place as one of them. Her mysteries are compelling, complex and very hard to put down.

I hesitate to say any more about the plot — I don’t want to ruin it for all the mystery fans out there. I want you to devour and savor it, just as I did.