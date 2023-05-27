Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The SS Morro Castle was a luxury ocean liner that sailed between New York City and Havana. On Sept. 8, 1934, the returning ship caught fire and sank off the coast of Asbury Park, New Jersey. The captain died the night before, inept crew members were more intent on saving themselves than passengers, and most lifeboats remained empty. In all, 137 people perished.

Into this piece of history, novelist Chanel Cleeton has inserted a fascinating cast of characters. Documents say Elena Palacio is dead but she hopes this voyage will reclaim her identity and exact revenge on the person who took it from her. Catherine Dohan is a New York heiress, engaged to Raymond, a seemingly rich and well-connected widower who plans to marry her. But if he does that, he will marry a lie.

Harry mingles among the passengers and manages to divest them of their jewels, even the ones they are wearing, with amazing skill. He shows an interest in Catherine, who ignores him at first but comes to depend upon him as her secret past unravels. On the second night of the cruise, a man attacks and tries to kill her. Catherine, who happened to have a gun in the pocket of her gown, manages to shoot and kill him. But she needs help tossing the body overboard, and wheedles Harry into assisting her. Neither of them know who the man is, or why he wanted Catherine dead. But a friendship formed out of necessity eventually blooms.

Add Raymond’s 2-year-old daughter and her nanny, a gossiping socialite looking for a man to marry her daughter, and another man who smuggles guns to Cuba and you have quite a passenger list on this doomed vessel.

The descriptions of life on the ship, the banter between Catherine and Harry, and the odd behavior of Raymond and Elena take unexpected twists and turns. The details of the fire and the desperation of passengers who jumped into the ocean trying to survive are gritty and powerful. To this day, no cause of the fire has been determined; some think it was electrical, others suspect arson. Another theory holds that the captain did not die of a heart attack, but was poisoned.

Cleeton has taken a real event and surrounded it with intrigue, humor and horror. I could not put this one down.