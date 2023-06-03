Technology has made our lives so much easier.

Consider bank robbers, for example. No longer do they need to case the joint, recruit a talented safecracker and enlist a speed demon for a clean getaway.

Now, they can make easy money with ransomware attacks.

That’s the basis for “Dark Angel,” the second entry in John Sandford’s series starring 25-year-old Letty Davenport, the adopted daughter of Lucas Davenport from the author’s long-running “Prey” series.

Summoned to a meeting among a senator, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency, Letty is assigned to identify and shut down Ordinary People, a group of hackers whose recent taste of money has its members hungering for more — and possibly planning chaos.

The money came from Vernon Pastek, the founder of Pastek Cybernetics, whose company was hit for $25 million by Russian hackers. Pastek paid, but in a case of sweet revenge, he hired Ordinary People to reclaim his firm’s money. Which the group did — and scored a $1 million bonus from Pastek.

Letty, fresh off her starring role in last year’s “The Investigator,” is paired with NSA computer specialist Rod Baxter. They catch a flight to Orlando and drive cross-country to Los Angeles to find and confront the Ordinary People.

What follows will not shock fans of Sandford’s thrillers: a volcano of violence soaked in blood and leavened by cynical humor.

When Letty and Rod arrive in L.A. to seek and finger the hackers, they quickly realize that Russians are doing the same thing, not for revenge this time but to prevent them from sabotaging a grandiose campaign ordered in Moscow.

The first fatal casualty takes place in the Mojave Desert, where a man is bound, burned and left to die. The next occurs when another man and his girlfriend are shot to death in their L.A. home. And the cyclone of carnage continues.

The battle is on, as Letty and Rod are joined by other gun-slinging heroes, as well as numerous members of Ordinary People, who despite their crimes are paragons of virtue compared to the Russians.

A thumping good read, “Dark Angel” offers a winning fusion of pleasure and peril.