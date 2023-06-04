Having lived in Minnesota for years, I am familiar with lakeside supper clubs, resorts and perhaps the best pie shop in America. When I heard about this book, I was intrigued, and looked forward to a lighthearted dive into my past. The book took me back to the Upper Midwest, but the story itself is quite somber.

Set in 1996 in Bear Jaw, Minnesota, Mariel Prager is working behind the bar at the Lakeside Supper Club, which she inherited from her grandparents. Her business is barely holding on and changes such as chain restaurants are beginning to infest the area. And speaking of such eateries, her husband happens to be the heir to Jorby’s, the biggest and most threatening chain. It’s a strain on a marriage that has already suffered a horrible loss.

Readers learn about Mariel’s mother, Florence. The two have not talked in a decade, and now Florence is at a local church demanding that Mariel drive over and fetch her. Neither wants to give in, so Florence spends weeks at the church, getting tea, sympathy, food and clothing from residents who feel sorry for her. A reporter even shows up to highlight the lack of love from the apparently derelict daughter.

We also meet Betty, Florence’s mother, in the 1930s. Constantly evading landlords and tossing young Florence into cars as they hitchhiked, they end up in Redwing at the local Jorby’s Restaurant. There, they meet a kind man named Floyd, owner of a place called the Lakeside Supper Club. He brings the mother and daughter to Bear Jaw, and eventually Betty and Floyd get married. The union is rife with difficulties from the beginning.

As chapters go back and forth from decade to decade, we learn about these flawed people, who have good hearts but bad luck. The cast of supporting characters includes Brenda, the local outcast who slept around with too many husbands and Big Al, the best chef around.

Reality itself enters into the lives of these people, along with the difficulties of parenting, marriage and friendship. Some deal with loss by closing themselves off while others expose their souls looking for forgiveness. Time heals some and damages others. I was expecting a humorous book about hot dishes and instead got a smorgasbord of real human interactions and their consequences.