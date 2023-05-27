Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Weekend plans: clear your schedule, get a copy of “The Midnight News” by Jo Baker, and settle in. This is the kind of book you will want to read from start to finish in a couple days. That is, if you like historical fiction, World War II, good writing, and an interesting plot.

Baker is also the author of the bestselling “Longbourne,” a behind-the-scenes story of the servants in the Bennett home in “Pride and Prejudice.” I began that book with some skepticism, because often these sorts of books just feel like someone is trying to hitch their wagon to a star. By the end, I enjoyed it much more than “Pride and Prejudice.”

In “The Midnight News,” Charlotte is 20 and living in London in 1940. She works as a typist for the government and lives in a humble room in a boarding house. Her brother didn’t come back from a bombing raid, but Charlotte’s woes are only beginning. The Nazis begin their nightly bombing, and now people Charlotte saw yesterday are not showing up for work.

Several things distinguish Baker’s historical fiction from a lot of others which, quite frankly, often are not that good. Her descriptions of what it’s like to endure an air raid are riveting. Her dialogue feels authentic to the period. And she develops her characters well, unlike many historical fiction books that feel as though the character is a cardboard cutout or plastic doll that’s just there so we can experience the dollhouse that is the historical backdrop.

Charlotte’s backstory is slowly revealed as the plot advances, and a little way in, the reader begins to realize a couple things: that Charlotte might not be the most reliable narrator, and this book might be more than historical fiction. In fact, it turns into a bit of a thriller. So many people Charlotte knows have died. Could it all be coincidence? On the other hand, loss and grief have clearly affected her mental state. Or is something else causing her apparent instability?

“The Midnight News” invites the reader to inhabit the world of London during the Blitz in a way that few other books do. Through a sympathetic character, Baker also examines the relationship between anxiety, grief and mental health and considers the perennial question: What constitutes mental illness, and who’s to say?