When I see the name Alice Hoffman on a book new to me, there is no hesitation. I want to immerse myself in her exquisite prose and experience another journey she has created. So when a copy of “The Invisible Hour” appeared at my home, I was thrilled to read this piece of magic she has gifted to her readers. It is a wonderful blend of fantasy and history.

Ivy Jacob never intended to become pregnant, nor did she expect her boyfriend to desert her or for her parents to insist she have an abortion.

But they did. They did not expect Ivy to disappear and seek asylum for herself and her child, but she did. Unfortunately, she finds solace in “Community,” an oppressive cult in western Massachusetts where members can have no contact with the rest of the world and are not permitted to read.

Fortunately Ivy maintains her sense of independence and passes it on to her daughter, Mia, gaining her access to the local library. She is willing to do anything to make Mia’s life better.

Their lives in the Community are heartbreaking, but the love she shares with her mother and her love of books keep Mia going. One book in particular gives her a sense of hope — she falls in love with “The Scarlet Letter.”

There is always some magic in an Alice Hoffman book, and “The Invisible Hour” is no exception — Mia’s love for the book and its author, Nathaniel Hawthorne, take her on quite an adventure, 200 years back in time. Is it a dream? Magic? A fantasy? Mia is a fierce, determined heroine who loves books and libraries and is determined to see her dreams come true. What a dream it is!

The book’s preface says it all by ending like this:

“In every fairy tale the girl who is saved is the one who rescues herself. When I came to town, I ran down the road. I ran faster than I ever had before. I went to the one place where I knew the door would be open, the place where I’d found the key … I was at the library. That was when my life began.”