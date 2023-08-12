“My troubles are many/They’re as deep as a well/I can swear there ain’t no heaven/But I pray there ain’t no hell.” — Laura Nyro, “And When I Die”

“There’s no way to know for sure where you’re going when you die — and it might, of course, be nowhere,” Ken Jennings of “Jeopardy!” fame writes in “100 Places to See After You Die” — a compendium that provides informative insights into how various civilizations and cultures conceived of the afterlife.

He organizes his thoughts in seven categories — Mythology, Religion, Books, Movies, Television, Music and Theater, and Miscellaneous.

Ponder these examples, realizing that such snippets cannot capture the breadth and depth of Jennings’ expedition through eternity:

Mythology: “People who borrowed books and didn’t return them” land in Diyu, the Chinese purgatory — a fate that bibliophiles will consider fitting.

Religion: For Jehovah’s Witnesses, “Paradise will be populated by those who, sooner or later, accepted Jehovah and did His will. … There is no hell. … Remarkably, the dead stay dead.”

Books: In Mitch Albom’s “The Five People You Meet in Heaven,” the author “posits a heaven where nobody wastes time lolling around on clouds, because ‘scenery without solace is meaningless.’ Instead, people go to heaven to find peace by finally understanding their lives.”

Movies: “If you happen to be a deceased professional baseball player from the early twentieth century … there’s a very exclusive heaven waiting for you right here on Earth: the titular baseball diamond from the 1989 movie ‘Field of Dreams.’”

Television: “Many ‘Twilight Zone’ episodes predict that death will arrive as a personal emissary who explains your new postmortal situation and delivers you into the afterlife.”

Music and Theater: The Righteous Brothers (Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield) had their last big hit with “Rock and Roll Heaven” in 1973. Jennings wonders if Hatfield, who died in 2003, is now on the bill as a solo act.

Miscellaneous: From 1953 to 1958, comic strip cartoonist Jimmy Hatlo created “The Hatlo Inferno,” in full Sunday color, “the only newspaper comic ever set in hell.”

Jennings offers frightening details of hell, comforting ones of heaven, and doses of ribald humor. His readers will alternately cower and chuckle throughout this erudite and enjoyable probe of posthumous possibilities.