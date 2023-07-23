Driving on a dark road in Georgia, 18-year-old Malcolm is stopped by a deputy sheriff. The recent high school graduate, athlete and honor student has been with friends and was drinking beer. He also has a gun in his glove compartment. Malcolm refuses to get out of the car and a struggle ensues. The deputy is shot in the head with the teen’s gun and dies.

Thus begins Patterson’s first novel in almost 10 years. What I omitted in my first paragraph is that the young man is Black, and the deputy is a racist white self-appointed vigilante out to get this specific young man.

The book begins with this incident, then takes us back to Harvard, where we meet a rich, smart student, Chase Brevard, who plans on a career in politics. He befriends and falls in love with Allie Hill, a Black woman from Georgia who plans to return to her home state to help with voter registration efforts. Allie leaves Harvard just before graduation with no explanation, breaking Chase’s heart. Nineteen years later, however, she calls to tell him that her son — their son — Malcolm, has been arrested for murder.

Chase heads to Georgia, trying to grasp the fact he has a child, and wondering how to be of help. He is now a congressman from Massachusetts, planning a run for the Senate. Despite potentially damaging his career, he is determined to help Allie and Malcolm, come what may.

The book eventually takes us to the trial itself. In between, Patterson educates the reader on voter suppression, racism, the legal system, police brutality and white nationalism. The author did his research, talking to dozens of experts and people who live in Sumter County, Georgia (called Cade County in the book).

The fascinating thing about this book is not just the content, but the author’s struggle to get it published. Almost 20 New York publishers refused this book for what Patterson calls “literary apartheid” — he is a white male writing about Black people. (He finally found an independent publisher). My only complaint about this book: he needed to cut about 100 pages. It’s much too long.

Research, empathy and understanding from an author should never be ignored because of one’s ethnicity, race or gender. Some of our greatest literature came from people brave enough to put themselves in someone else’s shoes.