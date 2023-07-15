In 1880, a white “spinster” named Elvira Corder fell in love with a Black worker on the family farm in Fauquier County. Elvira was 25, the oldest child and only daughter of Nathan and Bettie Corder. She spent her days working on the farm.

Arthur Jordan was considered a good farmhand, but a bit arrogant for a Black man. He was married and had a young child, but became intimately involved with Elvira. Their clandestine relationship, which violated state laws against interracial intimacy, resulted in a pregnancy. Together, they decided to flee to Maryland. The family was astounded and humiliated, and Corder immediately began to search for his wayward daughter.

The author has no notes or letters between Arthur and Elvira. But someone saw them together in Maryland. The man was suspicious of this inter-racial couple who went about together in public. In talking to Elvira and Arthur, he found out they were from Markham in Fauquier County. He sent two letters that reached Corder. Now he knew where to find the couple.

Corder called upon neighbors, fellow farmers and former Confederate soldiers, to ride with him on the 80-mile trip. What Corder did not expect was the anger shown by Elvira when Jordan was taken away. Because of her reaction, her father put her in a local hotel and said he would bring her home later by train because of her “delicate condition.”

Jordan was put in the Warrenton jail. Soon afterward, at least 40 men arrived at night, took keys from the jailer and dragged Jordan to the cemetery where he was hanged from a tree close to the Confederate war memorial.

Blacks were rarely lynched before the Civil War — they were too valuable as slaves. That changed by 1880 and in decades to follow. This book also made me very angry at the so-called “journalists” of the era. Elvira was described by one reporter as a “fine looking buxom girl, but very simple in her intellect.” It was beyond belief that a white woman could fall in love with a Black man.

Family honor trumps love in this heartbreaking account. Fredericksburg journalist Jim Hall did meticulous research but was unable to find out what happened to Elvira and her child. Perhaps readers will share some insight passed down through the ages that will shed light on her fate.