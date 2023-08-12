The Renaissance has featured elements of humanism, art and architecture, progressing the continent from a primitive background into a flourishing culture. Kings, artists and thinkers emerged during this time to lead their countries, factions or movements to dominate their respective landscapes.

Women, also, began to become prominent members in the political sphere, with queens and princesses arising to influence their royal courts. Leah Redmond Chang explores the story of three of these pioneers in her new book, “Young Queens: Three Renaissance Women and the Price of Power.”

Catherine de’ Medici is the first queen whose tale the author relates. Born during a particularly violent and disruptive time for her family, the girl who would reign over France found herself escorted from a reclusive nunnery in Italy to France, where she would wed the second son of the king. Raised in a court that detested foreigners and espoused to a cold man who had a mistress almost twice his age, Catherine successfully navigated the waters of politics to emerge as a successful queen of France. After the death of her husband, she maintained her grip on power by naming herself the Queen Mother and assuming the regency for her young sons.

Elisabeth de Valois is Catherine’s daughter. She is her mother’s apt pupil and learns from her the arts of statecraft and conspiracy. She is arranged to marry Philip II of Spain, his third wife in a string of marriages. The teenage queen is initially conflicted between her French upbringing and her Spanish marriage, trying to reconcile the two without harming the other. Balancing the line between a loving daughter and a devoted wife, Elisabeth eventually commits herself to her new country, transforming into a dutiful Spanish queen.

The final queen of this trio is Mary, Queen of Scots. This greatly romanticized woman was raised in France and betrothed to Catherine’s first born son. She was therefore styled as Mary, Queen of Scots and Dauphine of France, and to some the true and Catholic heir to the English throne. This overlap of identities and nationalities greatly influenced Mary’s personality and objectives and eventually led to her downfall, as she was encouraged from a young age to see nothing beyond herself and her desires.

Chang has provided a remarkable account of women’s place in power and their struggles and challenges. Each of these women experienced distinctly unique problems, while also undergoing familiar prejudices that still exist. “Young Queens” is a fascinating read for history lovers as well as those who enjoy political and courtly intrigue.