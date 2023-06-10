This is not a book about Jacqueline. It’s about Jackie, the young girl and woman who yearned to be a journalist, writer, illustrator and photographer before she met the man that made her world famous.

The author delves into the rich but unhappy childhood Jackie endured. Her parents divorced when she was eleven, and spent the rest of their lives in bitter battles putting their daughter in the middle of their fights. From that, Jackie learned to play each of them to get what she wanted. In 1949, after her sophomore year at Vassar, she wanted a new Leica 11c camera. Finally her father, “Black Jack” Bouvier bought it so he could claim the honor of making his daughter happy. Mummy was not pleased.

After Vassar, she studied in Paris at the Sorbonne. Her degree came from George Washington University in D.C. Her writing and illustrations were taking her places — she won a job with Vogue Magazine which she ended up turning down (thanks to Mummy). But by October 1951, she talked her way into a position at the Times-Herald in D.C., eventually becoming “The Inquiring Camera Girl.” She would go out on the street and ask questions of random people and take their photos. This reviewer’s favorite question put to men was “When did you learn that women were not the weaker sex?” During her career, she queried almost 2600 people.

She loved to dance and party and break rules. She dated several men and finally agreed to an engagement with handsome John Husted. But he lived in New York, and the long-distance relationship did not work. It’s doubtful she ever loved him and Jackie broke the engagement on March 16, 1952.

In May 1951, she met an ambitious and handsome young man named Jack Kennedy at a dinner party given by friends. They did not meet again for several months, and he did not propose marriage until two years later. JFK may have been a ladies’ man, but he certainly lacked the ability to inject romance into a relationship. Even with Jackie.

The book ends with their wedding, with some analysis of whether it was politically motived, out of love or both. But this book is about her, and who she was before JFK. It’s a fascinating look inside not only who she was, but who she became.