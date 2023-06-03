Some of the most iconic and treasured pieces of art are the works from Tiffany & Co. At the end of the 19th century, these creations slowly entered the world, rousing the dreams of a new art movement while catching the cautious eye of conservative critics. Tiffany’s glass mosaics and various creations portrayed a different and breathtaking genre of artistic talent.

But what about the lives of those workers who labored under this genius? What did they think as they helped to assemble the works that would captivate the world?

In her novel “The Tiffany Girls,” Shelley Noble recounts their history as they shaped and formed the famous glassworks.

The novel features three main protagonists. Clara Driscoll, the forewoman and manager of the women’s space of operations, continuously frets over the daily goings-on in her section of the factory. Supervising the female staff and groaning over difficult timetables, she nevertheless finds time to daydream of creating her own beautiful works of art that would impress art enthusiasts and her employer.

Grace Griffith, an ardent feminist employed as a copyist in the workshop, prowls the streets of New York City after her shift, searching for passionate news stories she can illustrate and submit to the papers. This nascent journalist sees this as a way to expand women’s opportunities, especially with their choice of careers.

Emilie Pascal, the final character, is a runaway from Paris. Escaping the past and the shame of her former life, she seeks a fresh start in a new country, one that will enable her to embrace happiness and develop her own artistic talents.

Primarily taking place in New York City, the author captures the spirit of the era at the end of the 19th century, taking the reader from workshop to boardinghouse, and from the American city to Paris, the city of lights, to the exposition where Tiffany made an appearance with his work and captured the hearts of the world with his talent.

“The Tiffany Girls” is an incredible tale of women overcoming obstacles to achieve happiness. The main characters are supported by a plethora of friends, family and coworkers, each adding depth and layers to the story.

For lovers of Tiffany’s art, as well as those passionate about women overcoming their restraints, “The Tiffany Girls” is a must-read.