I knew the bare minimum going into Connie Wang’s début memoir, “Oh My Mother! A Memoir in Nine Adventures,” and I was not sure what to expect. This warm and touching book tugged on my heartstrings, and I am sure I will remember it for a long time.

As the memoir opens, readers learn a little bit about Wang’s relationship with her mother, and the title of the book resonates quickly and deeply. Then she takes us back in time describing her mother’s life in China and as a new immigrant, and recounting her own story of her childhood in which she is a young Asian-American girl trying to reconcile the various parts of her identity and struggling to determine who she wants to be. In all her recollections, her mother Qing plays a pivotal role, and Wang paints a portrait of a of a complex, independent, imperfect but ultimately loving woman who, though she did not want to leave China, comes into her own in the United States.

As Wang grows, it is easy to see her mother’s influence in the person she becomes. As a fashion writer, Wang travels all over the world, both for work and pleasure. Time passes and it seems that the Wangs have achieved the “American Dream.” They are comfortable financially and can travel around the world. And Wang reflects on her relationship with her mother which, though flawed, is ultimately loving. The two of them grow together. And although “Oh My Mother!” is clearly a story about mothers and daughters, it is also about legacy, as Connie’s eventual pregnancy causes them to consider their connection on a deeper level.

“Oh My Mother!” captured my heart in the opening pages, and it did not let go. While Wang and her mother were not always likeable, I was always intrigued to learn more, to read more and to see how their relationship would develop over the years.

Since I am a seasoned reader of immigrant narratives, I usually know what to expect when I request one for review. But Wang’s story struck me as fresh and different from the outset. This book, the publicist pointed out to me, is a perfect Mother’s Day read, and gave me “all the feels.” As such, the ending, like the beginning, struck with particular beauty, and clarity, and I left feeling satisfied and inspired.