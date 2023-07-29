As Israel marks 75 years of independence — and the wars it has fought and won against its neighboring Arab states — it simultaneously acknowledges the continuing threat to its survival.

The anniversary coincides with the publication of the second installment in Richmonder David L. Robbins’ projected multivolume series “The Promised Wars” — a history of the Jewish state and a gift to enthusiasts of historical fiction.

With a cast of scores that blends fictional characters with real-life figures, Robbins infuses “The Shortest Road” — set in 1948 — with authenticity.

He includes the early accomplishments of factual characters such as David Ben-Gurion, the first Israeli prime minister; Moshe Dayan, later the eye-patched hero of the Six-Day War in 1967; and Menachem Begin, a future prime minister.

The author delves deeply into the military aspects of his subject and updates readers of the first entry, 2021’s “Isaac’s Beacon,” on the lives and status of pivotal fictional characters, such as these two intertwined examples in “The Shortest Road”:

Rivkah, a pregnant Jewish immigrant from Austria who works as a farmer on a kibbutz, is captured and sent to Transjordan before being freed when all women prisoners are released.

Vince Haas, a German-born naturalized American and Marine Corps veteran — and the father of Rivkah’s child — continues to report from the Mideast for the New York Herald Tribune News Service. In doing so, he tries to defuse a fight between the Israeli government and an underground Jewish organization over guns, puts himself in deadly danger to try to save a Bedouin who’s friendly to Jews, and interacts with leaders and combatants on all sides.

Chillingly graphic descriptions of the conflict dominate Robbins’ narrative. But in this passage depicting a beach scene in Tel Aviv, he depicts the nation’s twin reality of peril and pleasure:

“Sunday families splashed in the surf. Hundreds more took their leisure on the sand. The Jews in Israel didn’t go in for umbrellas and beach chairs like they did on Coney Island. Here, in their own country, they sat on blankets in the sizzling sand.”

With encyclopedic knowledge of his topic and a longstanding flair for military fiction, Robbins further elevates his literary stature with what will stand as the most ambitious achievement of his career.