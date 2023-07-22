I did not know what to expect going into Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s debut novel, “Chain-Gang All-Stars.” Since this novel is billed as a satire, I was initially worried that this one would miss the mark. But I loved it! It’s as challenging as it is devastating, and it is one of the most original and thought-provoking novels to be published in recent memory.

The premise of this novel is quite intriguing, and Adjei-Brenyah takes the privatization of prisons to a new level. Readers follow a vast array of characters who are involved in the creation, viewing or protesting of a show called “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” a program in which prisoners are pitted against each other in battles to the death. The Prize? Their freedom.

Though there are many characters in this novel, I was most interested in the stories of two female prisoners called Thurwar and “Hurricane Staxxx.” As the novel opens, Thurwar is about to gain her freedom. She only has to win a few more battles and is the leader of her chain (or the team of prisoners who fight together). And although Staxxx has not won as many battles, she is a gifted fighter in her own right, and has fought for her life on many occasions. Off the field, however, Thurwar and Staxxx are engaged in a relationship that is surprisingly tender. So far, their love has been allowed to progress, but when Thurwar learns that a new rule could change everything, she struggles with what to do with the information.

Meanwhile, the politics of their chain are in disarray. Their former leader, Sunset Harkless, was mysteriously murdered just before he was about to be freed. And though there is a mystery around who killed him and why, that is only part of what propels this novel.

Readers see the show from all angles, and although the novel is dystopian, it feels like a painful warning for the present moment. The prose is very beautiful, and the plot and character arcs are heartbreaking. The pacing is excellent, and I was invested from start to finish. All in all, “Chain-Gang All-Stars” is the whole package.

And yet, I remained with this novel for a long time, making my way slowly through its pages. It held me in thrall and will surely be one of my favorite books of the year.