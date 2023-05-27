Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On a recent trip to my dentist, I was reminded of my favorite Steven Wright comedy bit. Wright, in his deadpan manner, mentions that he has a cute dental hygienist so before each visit he sits in the waiting room and eats an entire box of Oreos. It’s genius and the recollection made my cleaning a bit more tolerable.

My hope for Wright’s first novel, “Harold,” was that it was going to be similarly diverting, but I suppose it was naïve to expect anything other than bizarre from Wright, who was one of the biggest comedians in the 1980s. There are certainly some funny passages in “Harold” but there is also a general wandering of voice and story that can prove confounding. Not unlike his comedy.

Harold is a 7-year-old in Ms. Yuka’s third-grade class in the 1960s. Harold is exactly the same age as “Dora the Explorer,” but it is doubtful Dora ever shared Harold’s thoughts on attorneys and how they should be fed into a bologna slicer and then diced into “very very thin slices like 90-year old Mrs. Emmet Thomas of Vermont likes her baloney.” Harold holds shopping malls and the city of Los Angeles in similar regard.

The structure of the novel is a day in Harold’s school life, but much of the action does not take place in the classroom and goes off on tangents formed in Harold’s little mind. Much of the novel takes place on the moon, where Harold, while daydreaming, meets a waitress named Tinga as well as the astronomer Carl Sagan. There are also some Lakota Indians on the moon. Some of Harold’s ruminations are clever and amusing, even if he has a grasp of the profane and profound that most 7-year-olds do not share … thankfully.

I was reading “Harold” at the recent read-in in front of the Spotsylvania School Board offices to protest the misguided banning of books in the county’s schools. It was a collegial atmosphere, where most participants would ask others what they were reading. One reader asked me what I was reading and when I told her it was a novel by Steven Wright, she told me that she saw him in concert once upon a time and really enjoyed his standup comedy.

In reading and reviewing this book, that scenario has been repeated often where friends of a certain age recall having seen Wright decades ago and how much they enjoyed the performance. He is a beloved comedian who has written a novel. To think that his novel would be straightforward and coherent was to not fully appreciate what makes Steven Wright unique. He is a genius, but “Harold” only offers occasional glimpses of that genius.