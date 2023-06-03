I do not have a lot of experience with cozy mysteries, and I was not sure that I would like Jessie Q. Sutanto’s new novel, “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers.” But it turned out to be exactly what the doctor ordered. I loved it.

This novel tells the story of the eponymous Vera Wong, a lonely elderly woman who is in a rut. She owns a teashop but rarely has customers, and though she often texts her son Tilly, he rarely responds. Things quickly change, however, when Vera opens her teashop to find a dead body on the floor.

Though the police quickly arrive and work to discover what happened, Vera believes they are incompetent and goes about solving the case on her own. She posts an obituary of the deceased, a man named Marshall, hoping to draw suspects back to the scene of the crime. And soon four suspects arrive, and Vera will take a close look at all of them. What’s more, Vera has something of which the police are unaware, a flash drive she removed from Marshall’s hand before they arrived. And soon, things get complicated.

Over the course of her investigation, Vera grows to love all her suspects, and it is difficult to know what she will do when she finds the killer.

Readers will surely come to this book for its mystery element. But if they are anything like me, they will stay for Vera. She is a warm and funny character, and though there are multiple perspectives in this novel, it is Vera that kept me reading. She is so full of heart, and readers are acutely aware of how lonely she was before the investigation began. I hoped for a happy ending for her, and indeed the novel ends on a satisfying note.

That said, I did not always believe that the characters could be real people, and the prose is sometimes clunky.

Despite these minor hiccups, this novel was delightful and refreshing. Sutanto’s lack of cynicism made me believe in the good of humanity, and for that, I commend her.