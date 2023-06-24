Stacy Goldman is in serious trouble, again. After her victory at the battle at Maymont in “Hidden City,” this follow-up novel has her opponent sweeping into her life, seeking revenge.

Matilda, the vampire queen of the city, demands reparations from Stacy and her friends, wanting substitutes to replace the men she lost during their previous encounter. She gives the young heroine a deadline, and if it is not paid by then, Stacy can expect the most serious of consequences with the promise to destroy her family and friends. So begins the second book in the fantasy series by J.S. Furlong: “Tattooed Angel.”

Supernatural threats are not the only thing troubling this 15-year-old prodigy. Focusing on her education and future, she prepares herself for one of the most important events in her high school career: the science fair. Hoping to team up with her new friend Finder, Stacy sees this as the opportunity to leapfrog her academic career and lay the foundation for her future educational advancement. Yet when she discovers that her partner is going to be the shy and strange Judy, she begins to doubt the possibility of their capturing first prize in this competition. As their science project develops, researching and examining DNA from blood samples, Stacy begins to see a spark of hope.

Life would not be completely complicated without a little romance. Already swept off her feet from the previous novel, the dashing Nick stays by her side, chastely supporting her and tempting her at the same time with his smoldering good looks. The handsome Goth boy charms her family, friends and herself, which Stacy comes to find incredibly frustrating at times, secretly wishing for more.

“Tattooed Angel” is an incredible novel with a complex and well developed series of plots moving across the board. Stacy is faced with time frames from vampiric and scientific sources, navigates a budding romantic relationship she never had considered before, and maneuvers to protect her family and friends not only from external enemies, but from themselves. As the world spins around her, she even finds help from former enemies, and tragically encounters betrayals and obstacles from allies and friends. Still, she focuses on the long game itself, positioning her side to defeat the forces of her opponents. J.S. Furlong continues her book series in an extraordinary second novel leaving the reader to anxiously await the next one.